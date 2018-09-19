Montgomery's annual Diversity Summit is coming up

Preparations are underway for this year’s annual Diversity Summit in Montgomery. The event is set for October 2nd and 3rd at the Renaissance Montgomery Convention Center with the theme of “The Future: Diversity. Talent. Innovation.” Meg Lewis with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce says the summit is popular with companies of all sizes.

This year’s keynote speaker is Essye Miller – the Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer for the Department of Defense. The public is also invited to attend. Ticket prices and other information can be found on the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Website.