Liz Ogbu: Can We Gentrify Neighborhoods While Allowing Longtime Residents To Stay?

About Liz Ogbu's TED Talk

Architect Liz Ogbu has seen the pain gentrification creates for displaced communities. She wonders how we can create ways for longtime residents to stay and reap the benefits of gentrification.

About Liz Ogbu

Liz Ogbu is an architect who works in underprivileged urban spaces around the world. Her design firm, Studio O, partners with local communities to create a positive social impact through design. For one of her projects, Ogbu worked with a community battling gentrification in Bayview-Hunter's Point, San Francisco. She partnered with StoryCorps to set up a listening booth where community members could have their stories recorded for posterity.

Ogbu has taught design courses at California College of the Arts, UC Berkeley, and Stanford University.

Ogbu has won many honors for her work, including the 2009 Holcim Global Innovation Prize. She is an Aspen Ideas Scholar and a member of Public Interest Design's Top 100.

