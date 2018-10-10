Hurricane Michael, An 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm, Heads Toward Florida

Updated 5:00 a.m. ET

Hurricane Michael has been upgraded to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center says.

As of 5:00 a.m. ET, the storm is 140 miles southwest of Panama City, Fla., moving north at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph — increases from the NHC's last update four hours before. Additional strengthening is possible before makes landfall in Florida today.

The storm's will move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico this morning, the NHC says. The agency predicts the center will move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area later today, before moving northeastward across the southeastern U.S. tonight and Thursday and moving off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the U.S. on Friday.

The hurricane is forecast to be the most destructive storm to hit the Panhandle in decades, with anticipated life-threatening flash floods and high surges of ocean water throughout coastal areas along the Gulf, from Pensacola around the coast to Tampa.

300 miles of coastline remain under storm surge, hurricane and tropical storm warnings. Storm surge warnings continue, from the Okaloosa County-Walton County Line to the Anclote River. Another spans from the Anclote River to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay.

Tropical storm warnings are now in effect in the Carolinas, from South Santee River, South Carolina to Surf City, North Carolina. The Alabama-Florida border to the Mississippi-Alabama border are also under warning.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said on Tuesday the storm could bring "total devastation to parts of our state." At a press conference, he urged families to evacuate, reminding them of Hurricane Irma — last year's storm that is linked to 80 deaths in Florida.

Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to encourage residents to move inland. "THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE to evacuate before conditions start deteriorating within the next few hours," he wrote.

Residents of the Panhandle and Big Bend face enormous predicted storm surges, the likes of which could destroy homes, according to the National Weather Service. The NHC predicts these coastal regions can expect 9 to 13 feet of storm surge, as the Michael's winds force a wall of water onto the low-lying shore.

After landfall, Michael should weaken as it crosses the southeastern United States, according to the NHC.

