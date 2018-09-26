House Poised To Pass Spending Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown

Updated at 1:17 p.m. ET

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., says he expects the House vote on Wednesday to pass a spending bill to keep the government open until early December — and he expects President Trump will sign it.

The legislation also includes a full year of funding for the Departments of Defense, Labor and Health and Human Services and a short-term extension of the Violence Against Women Act, but no new money for Trump's proposed wall with Mexico. Ryan told reporters that he's is sure the president will sign the bill anyway — because Trump told him he would.

"I'm confident he will sign it," Ryan said. "This funds our military. This funds opioids. This does a lot of the things that we all want to accomplish together, and we've had very good conversations with the president."

On Sept. 20, though, Trump called the spending bill "ridiculous," pointing to the lack of border wall funding. "Dems are obstructing Law Enforcement and Border Security. REPUBLICANS MUST FINALLY GET TOUGH!" his tweet said.

The Senate passed the bill earlier this month in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 93-7. Democrats plan to join Republicans to make sure the bill clears the House with equally bipartisan numbers, despite the objections of many House conservatives.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, says he will vote against the bill over the lack of wall funding.

"I don't see anywhere our leverage is better to get wall funding on Dec. 7 than it is on Oct. 7," Meadows said. "At some point you have to maintain and keep our campaign promises, and at this point I fail to see the merits of this strategy."

