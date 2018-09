The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is airing Monday night on NBC. But before presenters took to rattling off nominees, before award winners began their acceptance speeches — even before this year's hosts, Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live and Weekend Update fame, started cracking jokes — the stars first streamed down the red carpet. Here's a look at what they wore.



Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.