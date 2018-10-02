Chicago Officer On Trial For Murder Says He Felt 'A Duty To Not Retreat'

Updated at 4:15 p.m. ET

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke took the stand Tuesday to give his teary — and sometimes defensive — testimony about the night he fatally shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in the middle of a busy street on Chicago's southwest side.

Van Dyke, 40, faces first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and official misconduct in the Oct. 20, 2014 shooting death. McDonald's death gained national attention in November 2015 when a judge ordered the city to release a police dashcam video of the white officer shooting the black teen.

The infamous video, recorded from another police vehicle, appears to show McDonald walking away from Van Dyke right before the officer shot the teen 16 times. But Van Dyke insisted that the dashcam video does not show his perspective.

Van Dyke said that an expressionless McDonald advanced on him while waving a knife. He said the teen's eyes "were just bugging out of his head. He had these huge white eyes just starting right through me."

He admitted to shooting the teen, but said some of the shots were fired in an effort to get the knife out of McDonald's hand. The officer admitted that shooting at the knife was not part of his training.

"As an officer, you have a duty to not retreat. You have a duty to place somebody in custody," Van Dyke said on the stand.

Van Dyke said that after the shooting he yelled into the police radio: "We need an ambulance."

Van Dyke also testified that he thought officers were under attack when he arrived as a passenger in a police SUV. He said he saw Officer Joseph McElligott — who previously testified that he never opened fire on McDonald because he did not consider the teen a threat — with a gun in his hand.

Van Dyke said he thought he could knock "the suspect" to the ground with the passenger side door of the police SUV he was in. But he said another police car was in the way so he never attempted the maneuver.

Defendants do not have to take the stand, and it remained unknown if Van Dyke would testify until Tuesday afternoon because Judge Vincent Gaughan had kept the witness list secret.

Prosecutors have argued that Van Dyke did not need to fire a single shot, but the officer's lawyers have maintained the shooting was self defense.

McDonald, who was carrying a knife with a three-inch blade, was suspected of breaking into trucks and "popping" the tire of a police vehicle in the minutes before Van Dyke shot him.

The release of the dashcam video in November 2015 sparked days of protests and months of political fallout. The city's top cop was fired, the local state's attorney was voted out of office, and the U.S. Justice Department opened an investigation that found Chicago police officers were poorly trained.

Prosecutors have shown the video to the jury dozens of times in the weeks-long trial.

